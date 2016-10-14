Evolve, I Believe in Wrestling, Ring of Honor, MMA on FITE TV

FITE TV offers ROH’s All Star Extravaganza, TNA’s Bound for Glory and WCPW’s Refuse to Lose.
You can watch those shows and more anytime on FITE TV.
On Friday, Oct. 14, FITE TV provides MMA action with Hard Knocks Fighting streaming with its prelims and main event -- the featherweight title match between Rodrigues and Wheeler.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, FITE TV opens with I Believe in Wrestling featuring TNA Knockout Raquel and and former TNA Knockout Rosita (Thea Trinidad). Then Evolve 70 with a triple main event -- Timothy Thatcher vs. Ethan Page, Chris Hero vs. Drew Gulak, Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway’s Mystery Opponent. To end the night, FITE TV streams Lucha Libre with Blue Demon Jr. vs. El Hijo de Trump.
On Sunday, Oct. 16, Evolve 71 features Timothy Thatcher vs. Drew Gulak and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Fred Yehi, plus a very special appearance by Mr. FITE TV Drew Galloway.
Below you can watch WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross go into detail about the amazing month of action as well as what to expect this weekend. Former TNA Knockout SoCalVal’s recap of the week is also here.
Jim Ross Pick of the Week:
This Week on FITE:
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments