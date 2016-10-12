2K announced availability of SummerSlam Fusions for WWE SuperCard. SummerSlam Fusion cards enable fans to move up the ranks and improve their decks across events and Exhibition Mode.
The SummerSlam Fusions roster showcases active and former WWE NXT champions, including current WWE Superstars Bo Dallas, Sami Zayn and Big E, as well as WWE NXT Superstars Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe. Cat Daddy Games’ blog post detailing today’s announcement can be found here:
About WWE SuperCard
WWE SuperCard challenges players to build teams of WWE Superstars and Legends, train them to full potential, battle in various match types and test their luck in fast-paced tournament action. Featuring more than 800 cards in active play, with each card representing one of nine different rarity levels, WWE SuperCard delivers an extensive array of collectible content with high replay value. In addition, players can enhance their free-to-play experience through purchase of individual card packs.
Developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, both 2K studios, WWE SuperCard is available now for download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Pod touch, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices. The game has seen nearly 11 million downloads since its initial release and currently has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars on the App Store, as well as a 4.2/5 rating on Google Play.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms.
WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 35 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all 12 live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 170 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
