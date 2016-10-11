Welcome to Suplex City - WWE 2K17 now available

2K announced that WWE 2K17, the newest addition to the flagship WWE video game franchise, is now available worldwide for the PlayStation4 and PlayStation3 computer entertainment systems, Xbox One and Xbox 360.
WWE 2K17 delivers an unprecedented combination of authenticity, realism and action-packed gameplay in a WWE video game experience, including the largest roster of WWE and NXT Superstars in franchise history; extensive new options in Creation Suite and Universe Mode; the opportunity to “Become a Paul Heyman Guy” in MyCareer Mode; as well as a host of substantial gameplay additions and enhancements.
“WWE 2K17 had the team laser-focused on responding to our fans and critics by fine-tuning the core gameplay, as well as expanding upon popular features, all of which furthers player engagement in the most authentic and comprehensive WWE gameplay experience we’ve delivered to date,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “The unique combination of a tremendous roster, additions to the fan-favorite Creation Suite and the new Promo Engine give players increased creative opportunities and replay value.”
WWE 2K17 feature highlights include:
- Extensive Roster: Featuring more than 135 playable WWE and NXT Superstars, including cover Superstar Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, A.J. Styles, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Bálor, Dean Ambrose, Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Samoa Joe, WWE 2K17 delivers the largest roster in WWE games history;
- Bill Goldberg: Consumers who pre-ordered WWE 2K17 at any participating retailer will receive two playable characters of legendary WCW® and WWE star Bill Goldberg, as well as playable WCW Monday Nitro and Halloween Havoc arenas, at no extra cost;
- Gameplay Enhancements: Building on last year’s foundation, WWE 2K17 gives players greater control of the action, including the return of playable backstage and crowd areas. Primary gameplay enhancements include increased responsiveness, updated game systems like Ladders, Taunts and a new Secondary Submission System, as well as thousands of new animations;
- Creation Suite: WWE 2K17’s Creation Suite delivers greater control for players to customize, build and share their own unique WWE Superstars, Arenas, Entrances, Shows and more. New features include the full Highlight Replay system, which enables players to record video highlights from their matches and use the footage to design custom entrance videos in Create-a-Video and Create-a-Victory;
- MyCareer Mode: The franchise’s career-driven mode, now in its third year, lets players experience what it takes to become a WWE Superstar, including options to jump ahead to the main roster, become a “Paul Heyman Guy,” engage in deeper rivalries, earn more than one title, get merchandise royalties and more. In addition, they can take advantage of a brand new Promo Engine that enables players to put their speaking and charisma skills on display. A series of scripted options and a performance meter show how impactful chosen words resonate with the audience; the more intense the reaction, the better the rewards for a player, including boosted ratings, popularity and bank account;
- Universe Mode: WWE 2K17 introduces a new Show Presentation system and Promo Engine. These new features provide increased possibilities, including run-ins, as well as pre- and post-match attacks and the ability to express the thoughts and emotions of WWE Superstars. In addition, players will experience revamped Universe Mode cut scenes, including familiar and brand new scenarios;
- Soundtrack: Personally curated by legendary hip-hop recording artist, producer, entrepreneur and WWE enthusiast Sean “Diddy” Combs a.k.a. Puff Daddy, the WWE 2K17 in-game soundtrack features 13 unique songs from established and emerging artists, including:
- Action Bronson & Joey Bada$$ (feat. Rico Love) – “What About The Rest Of Us”;
- Anderson .Paak – “Come Down”;
- Andy Black – “We Don’t Have To Dance”;
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso – “This Time”;
- Black Sabbath – “Paranoid”;
- Bring Me The Horizon – “Run”;
- FIDLAR – “Drone”;
- French Montana (feat. Kodak Black) – “Lockjaw”;
- iSHi (feat. French Montana, Wale, & Raekwon) – “We Run”;
- P. Diddy, Black Rob & Mark Curry – “Bad Boy For Life”;
- Travis Barker & Yelawolf – “Out of Control”;
- Twenty One Pilots – “Ride”;
- Yellow Claw (feat. Lil Eddie) – “We Made It”.
- Downloadable Content and Season Pass: Players may purchase nearly all WWE 2K17 downloadable content at a reduced price point through the game’s Season Pass. For a suggested price of $29.99, a savings of more than 15 percent versus individual content purchases, players will receive the following items as they become available:
- Accelerator: Access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable Section (excluding downloadable content); Ability to decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable characters throughout the life of the product;
- Future Stars Pack: Playable WWE and NXT Superstars Austin Aries, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley and Tye Dillinger;
- Hall of Fame Showcase: Playable matches include Cactus Jack and Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin and Michael “PS” Hayes) (WCW Saturday Night 1992); The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts and Michael “PS” Hayes) vs. Kerry and Kevin Von Erich (WCCW 1986); Ivory vs. Jacqueline (SmackDown 2000); Sting (gold and black tights) vs. Ric Flair (Clash of Champions 1988); Sting (n.W.o. Wolfpac ring gear) vs. Bret Hart (WCW Halloween Havoc 1998); Papa Shango vs. The Godfather (Dream Match); and Big Boss Man (with Albert) vs. The Big Show (Armageddon 1999);
- Legends Pack: Playable WWE Legends Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Eddie Guerrero, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Sycho Sid and Tatanka;
- New Moves Pack: Variety of new in-game moves, including the Swingout Neckbreaker (made popular by WWE Superstar Charlotte); the Elbro Drop (made popular by WWE Superstar Zack Ryder); the Face Wash Combo (made popular by NXT Superstar Samoa Joe; and the TJP Clutch (made popular by current WWE Cruiserweight Champion T.J. Perkins).
- Additional downloadable content available for purchase independent of the WWE 2K17 Season Pass includes the following items:
- MyPlayer Kick Start (PS4™ system and Xbox One Exclusive): Players will gain access to unlock and boost created Superstar ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game’s MyCareer Mode; players can also unlock all clothing made available at launch that provides attribute boosts in MyCareer Mode;
- NXT Enhancement Pack (PS4™ system and Xbox One Exclusive): Playable NXT Superstars Apollo Crews, Nia Jax and Shinsuke Nakamura; players also earn a 50 percent boost in points while competing at NXT during MyCareer Mode;
- NXT Legacy Pack (PS3™ system and Xbox 360 Exclusive): Playable NXT Superstars Apollo Crews, Nia Jax and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K17 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB.
For more information on WWE 2K17 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter andInstagram using the hashtag #WWE2K17 or subscribe on YouTube.
2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
