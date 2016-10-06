WWE honors women in ‘More Than Pink’ movement on SmackDown Live

During SmackDown Live on Tuesday, Oct. 4, General Manager Daniel Bryan and Susan G. Komen honored five heroic women, Teresa Blanco, Wendy Morihiro, Sandra Lopez, Wendy Shurelds and Merrilee Neal, who took action in the “More Than Pink” movement and the fight against breast cancer.
Bryan presented them each with replica SmackDown Women’s Championships. Bryan told the women that they are more than champions and heroes in all of the WWE Universe’s eyes and then led a massive YES! chant in their honor.
SmackDown Live was broadcast live on the USA Network.
- WWE WrestleMania in Orlando
WWE’s WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
