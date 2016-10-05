NXT rescheduled; upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in Central and South Florida
- NXT in Fort Pierce
Because of the hurricane, WWE's NXT show on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce has been postponed.
The Havert L. Fenn Center is serving as a shelter.
The show is rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 at the same venue in Fort Pierce.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- Pro wrestling in Fort Lauderdale
Pro wrestling is part of a family friendly event, hosted by A1PromotionsGroup.com, from noon-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., Fort Lauderdale.
Portion of the proceeds go to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
Call 954-765-0791.
- Lucha Libre in Miami
Warrior Fight Federation presents Lucha Libre at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Bank United Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Action-packed, high-flying Mexican wrestling including Blue Panther, Pegasso, Dragon Rojo, Polvora, Mistico, Guerreo Maya, Shocker, Negro Casas, Titan, Gran Guerrero, Euforia, Terrible, Stuka, and The Panther.
Tickets at
http://bit.ly/LuchaLibreEnMiami
- Ring of Honor in Fort Lauderdale
On the Road to Final Battle, Ring of Honor returns to the War Memorial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at 4800 NE 8th St. in Fort Lauderdale.
ROH features ACH, Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson), Dalton Castle, Cheeseburger, Christopher Daniels, Delirious, Bobby Fish, Taeler Hendrix, Kazarian, Kenny King, Jay Lethal, Chris Sabin, Veda Scott, Alex Shelley and more.
Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale event is on sale by clicking HERE.
Visit
http://www.rohwrestling.com/news/roh-returns-ft-lauderdale-lakeland-october
ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12, based in West Palm Beach.
Twitter @ringofhonor
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling presents Homecoming Havoc at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Coral Springs High School, 7901 W. Sample Rd., in (South Florida) North Broward County.
Brutus the Barber Beefcake, Rachael Ellering, G.O.A.T., Santos, Chelsea Durden, Ricky Rush, Iron City Mauler and more.
Call 954-548-5779. Visit www.ccwevents.com.
- NOA in Miami
Night of Anarchy Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Polish American Club, 1250 NW 22nd Ave. in Miami.
Follow on IG and Twitter:
www.instagram.com/nightofanarchy
www.twitter.com/nightsofanarchy
- FEW in Clewiston
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 110 W. Osceola Ave. in Clewiston.
See Teddy Long, the Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), The Boogeyman, The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, JTG, Chuckles, The Alaskan Assassin, Nathan Vain, Gemini, JB Cool and more.
VIP $25. General admission $15. Kids in costume free. Call 305-742-0353.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- ICW in Miami
Angel Rose tries to make history, challenging Mike Monroe for the ICW title in the main event of ICW/UKnow Pro Lucha Fest IV at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Miami Senior High School, 2450 SW 1st Ave., Miami 33129.
Monroe is accompanied by Gentleman Jim Sherbert.
ICW PURE X CROWN TITLE
Julian Kelevra (Champion) vs. Ernest R. Alexander III
ICW PURE X CROWN NO.1 CONTENDER: FATAL FOUR WAY
Aron Agony vs. Dude Hate vs. Skull Mussolini vs. Alex Todd
Also, ECW, WCW, WWE alum Stevie Richards, WWE Cruiserweight Classic alternate Mr. 450 Jesus de Leon, Florida indie star Shawn Prime and more.
Tickets $15, $10, $5.
Visit www.ICWMiami.com.
- Brain Buster Pro in Pompano
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach.
Craig Classic, Jon Davis, Brandi Lauren, Jesse Sorensen, Jonny Vandal, Dirty White Boy, and more.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- WWE in Miami
WWE returns to Miami for the holidays with a house show (no TV) on Friday, Dec. 30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
The card will feature SmackDown Live talent.
Visit WWEAAATicketInfo.
Twitter WWE
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
