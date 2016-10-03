WWE NXT in Fort Pierce in October

NXT returns to the Havert L. Fenn Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- NXT on WWE Network
WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
- NXT abroad
To see NXT in a city near you, check
- NXT Toronto
NXT TakeOver: Toronto is Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Air Canada Centre, the night before WWE’s Survivor Series at the same venue.
Tickets for Survivor Series weekend events can be purchased through
www.Ticketmaster.ca, or by calling 855-985-5000.
- NXT/WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando. During WrestleMania Week, WWE NXT is Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments