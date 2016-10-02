WWE ‘Total Divas’ spinoff ‘Total Bellas’ premieres Oct. 5 on E!

Two’s company, three’s a crowd, and these four – are just too much to handle.
E! Entertainment exposes the Raw and real lives of WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella when “Total Bellas,” spin-off of E!’s mega-hit series “Total Divas,” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The six, one-hour episodes will give viewers an exclusive, intimate look into the VIP lives of the Bellas and their fellas, John Cena and Daniel Bryan, as the four distinctly unique and comical personalities coexist under one roof for the first time.
Although these twins share the same genes, they will never share the same jeans as living together was more tolerable when they just shared a womb. The free-spirited, vegan-loving, live-and-let-live lifestyle of Brie and Bryan has always clashed with the fancy panache of the designer handbag-loving Nikki and the meticulously organized tendencies of John.
However, when the four world-renowned WWE Superstars move in under one roof, the comical clash of titans rings all throughout the suburbs of Tampa.
The series kicks-off with Nikki and John being sidelined by injuries and Daniel’s recent retirement from the ring. This docu-series will follow the odd-couple relationships of these eccentric WWE Superstars as Brie does her best to nurse, not only Nikki, but John and Daniel back to health, all while trying to retain their sanity.
With Nikki’s recent neck surgery, Brie’s retirement at WrestleMania, Daniel’s untimely retirement from WWE, and John’s rising profile in Hollywood, fans will get an exclusive beyond-the-ropes glimpse into how these dynamic individuals juggle their reality and prepare for their uncertain futures.
“Total Bellas” is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins and Russell Jay are Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn is Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.
A house divided cannot stand… in stilettos. “Total Bellas” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on E!.
About E! Entertainment
E! is the only global, multiplatform brand for all things pop culture. The network is currently available to 91 million cable and satellite subscribers in the U.S. "E! News" airs nightly on the network and delivers breaking entertainment news and pop culture coverage 24/7 across all digital and social platforms.
E! programming includes popular series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Total Divas," "#RichKids of Beverly Hills," "Botched," "I Am Cait," “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” “WAGS,” and "Fashion Police," as well as the network's first original scripted series "The Royals." Additionally, E!'s "Live from the Red Carpet" signature events keep fans connected to their favorite stars on pop culture's biggest nights.
E! is a network of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. For more corporate information, visit
About Bunim/Murray Productions
Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP) is the leading producer of innovative entertainment content. The Emmy Award-winning company is widely credited with creating the reality television genre with its hit series The Real World (31 seasons on MTV). BMP continued to innovate with the first reality game show, Road Rules (MTV), in 1995; the first reality sitcom, The Simple Life (E!), in 2003; and the first reality soap opera, Starting Over, in 2003. BMP’s current programming includes Mariah’s World, I Am Cait, Keeping up with the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna, Total Divas, Total Bellas and Cosmo Life (E!), The Real World and The Challenge (MTV), Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime), Bad Girls Club (Oxygen), Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network), Born This Way (A&E), Gary Owen Family (BET) and Earth Live (National Geographic).
BMP has also produced films, including They Call Us Monsters, Valentine Road (HBO), Pedro (MTV) and the Emmy Award-winning Autism: The Musical (HBO). BMP has launched additional entities including BMP Films, BMP Digital and BMP Latin. Based in Van Nuys, CA, the company was founded in 1987 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim, who were inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2012. The company joined Banijay Group in 2010.
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms.
WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 35 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all 12 live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 170 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at
wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
For information on its global activities, go to
http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.
- WWE WrestleMania in Orlando
WWE’s WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments