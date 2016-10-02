Giants Pagan goes WWE on field crasher, takes him to Suplex City

San Francisco Giants left fielder Angel Pagan took a trespasser in rival Dodger Blue to Suplex City on Friday night.
WWE style all the way.
Pagan fakes a peace offering and then delivers a belly-to-belly to the field crasher during a Los Angeles Dodgers-Giants game at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Brock Lesnar and Heyman Hustle would be proud.
The hometown fans went wild and then started chanting, “Beat L.A.,” and the Giants did, 9-3, in a much needed win for the wild card hopefuls.
Here is another angle of the Pagan suplex with WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross dubbed over.
The person had no business being on the field, and Pagan let him know it.
Pagan was interviewed about the incident after the game.
This isn’t the first WWE inspired moment with the Giants.
Remember when the Giants won the World Series in 2014, as the team embraced the Daniel Bryan 'Yes' movement during the regular season and throughout the post-season. They invited Bryan to a playoff game and also to ride in the victory parade.
WWE has really rubbed off on them.
WWE Superstar Eva Marie is a huge San Francisco Giants fans. Her bucket list includes throwing out the first pitch at a Giants game. She must be proud of Pagan, too.
When’s the next tryout at the WWE Performance Center?
#PaganWWEAudition
