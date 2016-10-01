Fighting

October 1, 2016 10:20 PM

Drax David Sobolov on Drax David Batista (WWE) at Animate Florida

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

David Sobolov is the voice of Drax in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” animated series.

He also voiced Gorilla Grodd on The CW Network drama The Flash, Shockwave on Transformers Prime, Azmodan in Heroes of the Storm (and two previous games) for Blizzard, Terrorrblade in DOTA 2, Bumble Blast and Krypt King in Skylanders, The Annihilator on Disney XD’s live action series Mighty Med, and Lobo on WB’s Young Justice and the game Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Sobolov appeared at Animate! Florida in September at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. In an interview, he discussed WWE alum Batista, who portrayed Drax in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Social Media

David Sobolov

Facebook Fan Page

http://www.facebook.com/pages/David-Sobolov-Voice-Guy/152381028122110

Facebook Page

http://www.facebook.com/david.sobolov

Official Website

http://www.sobolov.com/

Twitter

https://twitter.com/volobos

Animate! Florida

Facebook

Animate!Florida

Twitter

Animate!Florida

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Related content

Fighting

Comments

Videos

Muhammad Ali funeral: Thousands honor 'The Greatest' in Louisville

View more video

Sports Videos