Drax David Sobolov on Drax David Batista (WWE) at Animate Florida

David Sobolov is the voice of Drax in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” animated series.
He also voiced Gorilla Grodd on The CW Network drama The Flash, Shockwave on Transformers Prime, Azmodan in Heroes of the Storm (and two previous games) for Blizzard, Terrorrblade in DOTA 2, Bumble Blast and Krypt King in Skylanders, The Annihilator on Disney XD’s live action series Mighty Med, and Lobo on WB’s Young Justice and the game Injustice: Gods Among Us.
Sobolov appeared at Animate! Florida in September at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. In an interview, he discussed WWE alum Batista, who portrayed Drax in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
