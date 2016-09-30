Florida indie wrestler Aaron Solow on The Roman Show

WWE Cruiserweight Classic alternate Aaron Solow said he had the experience of his life when he went to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He is ready if the promotion were to call him.
For now, Solow is getting ready to team with Jason Cade at the FIP event “All or Nothing” in Orlando, airing on www.wwnlive.com on Friday, Sept. 30. Collectively known as Flying Solow, they will challenge FIP tag champs The Hooligans.
Solow joined The Roman Show to talk about being a WWE Cruiserweight Classic alternate and more.
“It was a great experience, one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “The way it came about they started promoting the cruiserweight show, and they didn’t fully announce everybody. For a while we knew there was a show, but no one knew who was in it. I was hoping they contacted me. They told me I would be part of the alternates.”
He has seen many of the alternates make their way into WWE.
“There’s still that chance they contact me or any of the alternates,” he added. “As of right now, I don’t have a definite answer or date. If it happens, it will be a big surprise for me, as it will for everyone else.“
He said the WWE is treating the cruiserweights as their own division.
“They are treating the cruiserweights like they are their own spectacle,” he said. “With the cruiserweights, they change the canvas; there is a cruiserweight logo; the ropes are different and things like that.”
He said the addition of the cruiserweights can change the panorama of the main roster.
“When you see cool new things, if they see it as a treat, of course the main roster will step up,” he said. “It’s healthy competition.”
Hear him discuss the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament and more.
