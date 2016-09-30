Former WCW, WWE talent Marc Mero inspiring kids, teens, adults

Youth can be easily influenced, especially at the middle school age; so it’s important that we talk to our kids about safe choices.
Teens do not think that far into the future -- well, no further than the weekend or the next big game. Thus, it’s important they understand the choices they make now could affect them in the future. The desire to make friends and fit in will cause a lot of kids to fall victim to peer pressure.
How do we teach children to stand up for their beliefs and think for themselves?
Former pro wrestler Marc Mero has spent nearly a decade helping students make better choices. His storytelling gift and powerful message engage audiences and has literally saved many lives – pointing thousands of youth and people of all ages in a new, purpose-driven direction.
Knowing what action to take, what to say and what resources to use can make all the difference in protecting the life of a child.
Marc Mero’s “Time is Now” Tour offers an important message of hope and positivity and is impacting countless lives.
Marc Mero is available to answer the following questions as well:
* How do we instill the importance of independent thinking in our kids?
* What can we do to help our kids be leaders instead of followers?
* Why are our choices so critical to the direction we lead?
* How can we help our youth to make better decisions?
* How do we talk to our kids about peer pressure so that they actually listen?
* Why are our parents so important for building a solid foundation?
* How has Champion of Choices continued to spread their message?
Mero, a former WCW and WWE talent, uses his video message below and his personal experiences to elaborate on why it is so critical to make the right decisions and explains the repercussions of making the wrong ones.
Watch the video clip that has inspired millions.
Marc is presenting on the following dates at the listed locations:
Oct. 4 @ 9:30- 10:30 a.m.
West Brunswick High
550 Whiteville Rd, Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Oct. 4 @ 1-2 p.m.
Shallotte Middle School
225 Village Rd., Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Oct. 5 @ 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Waccamaw Middle School
5901 Waccamaw School Rd., Ash, N.C. 28420
Oct. 5 @ 1-2 p.m.
Cedar Grove Middle School
Supply, N.C. 28462
Oct. 6 @ 9:30-10:30 a.m.
South Brunswick High
280 Cougar Rd., Southport, N.C. 28461
Oct. 6 @ 1-2 p.m.
South Brunswick Middle
100 Cougar Rd., Southport, N.C. 28461
Oct. 7 @ 8-9 a.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m.
North Brunswick High
1395 Scorpion Dr., Leland, N.C. 28451
Oct. 7 @ 1-2 p.m.
Leland Middle School
35 Referendum Dr., Boliva, N.C. 28422
- Meet Marc Mero:
* Former WCW and WWE Wrestling Champion
* Founder of the non-profit organization Champion of Choices, Inc.
* Author of the book, "How to be the Happiest Person on the Planet”
* Has appeared on several national TV shows including CNN Headline News, Glenn Beck, Nancy Grace and Montel Williams, as well as Trinity Broadcast Network, “The Good Life” on WTGL TV 45 and WKMG’s “Making a Difference.”
