New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 10 on AXS TV with Jim Ross

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of 2016—Wrestle Kingdom 10—comes to AXS TV in a special four-week event starting Friday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
Airing for the first time on American television, the prestigious event will feature commentary from broadcasting legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion and NJPW veteran Josh Barnett.
WRESTLE KINGDOM 10, which occurred in front of more than 25,000 fans at Japan’s renowned Tokyo Dome Jan. 4, features acclaimed battles between several NJPW superstars such as heavy hitters Shinsuke Nakamura and A.J. Styles for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, high-flyers Kenny Omega and KUSHIDA for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, and longtime rivals and faces of NJPW Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi for the promotion’s highest honor, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.
Also featured during AXS TV’s four-episode event are a number of exciting tag-team and special single matches showcasing stars such as notorious Bullet Club members “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, “The Stone Pitt Bull” Tomohiro Ishii, and acrobatic sensation Kushida.
AXS TV’s WRESTLE KINGDOM 10 episode schedule is as follows (all times eastern, subject to change):
Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. – Coverage includes the IWGP Intercontinental Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and A.J. Styles and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match between Kenny Omega and KUSHIDA.
Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. – Coverage includes the first NEVER Openweight six-man tag championship deciding match featuring Toru Yano, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Tama Tonga; a special single match between Hirooki Goto and Tetsuya Naito, and the IWGP Tag Championship battle featuring Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma.
Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. – Coverage includes the IWGP Junior Tag Championship four-way match featuring Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, Rocky Romero and Beretta, Ricochet and Matt Sydal, and Matt and Nick Jackson; and the NEVER Openweight Championship match between Tomohiro Ishii and Katsuyori Shibata.
Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. – Coverage of the WRESTLE KINGDOM 10 main event featuring the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi.
ABOUT AXS TV FIGHTS
AXS TV Fights presents more LIVE mixed martial arts and kickboxing events than any other television network with 40+ LIVE world-class fight cards each year. "The Voice" Michael Schiavello and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich call all the action as champions, challengers, and top prospects take center stage every Friday at 10pE/7pP.
AXS TV Fights can be found online, on Facebook and on Twitter. AXS TV is widely distributed in the U.S. via AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast/Xfinity, DIRECTV, DISH, Suddenlink, Verizon FiOS, and other cable, satellite and telco providers. The network is also carried in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments