Upcoming pro wrestling shows in Central, South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in Central and South Florida
- Bang TV in Ocala
!BANG! TV Tapings Support Your Troops 135 A & B, Nights of Champions 1 & 2, are Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept 24 in (Central Florida) Ocala.
Showtime is 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
For tickets and training information, call 352-895-4658
Website www.dory-funk.com
Visit Dory and Marti Funk on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or get an autographed photo of Dory Funk Jr.
http://www.dory-funk.com/bt-20.html
To watch a 10-person intergender tag team match with Yoshio “Crash” Oaumi from Japan teaming with WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr., Wes Brisco, Johnny Mgnum and Heather Lowry vs. Dalton Drellich, A.J. Laurier, Omar Vences, Jordan Decker and Marina Tucker, go to
- Ignite in Vero Beach
Ignite Pro Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the new, state-of-the-art Indian River County Intergenerational Recreation Center, 1590 9th St. SW, Vero Beach 32962.
Tickets on sale at IGNITEWrestling.com/Tickets or by calling the IGNITE Ticket Center at 772-932-9BUY.
- Enigma Pro in Palm Beach
Enigma Pro Wrestling, a family friendly event, returns to the American Polish Club at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4725 Lake Worth Rd. in Greenacres in (South Florida) Palm Beach County.
- FEW in Miami
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Polish American Club, 1250 NW 22nd Ave., Miami.
It is ‘The PEOPLE'S Show’ where fans control the action. Fans select the type of match (hardcore, three-way dance, lumberjack, etc). Fans choose who they want to see in the match, and it occurs immediately after announced.
VIP $25. General admission $15. Kids under-10 free. Call 305-742-0353.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- TNA in Orlando
TNA Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, will occur 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 2 live on pay-per-view from Universal Studios Orlando.
TNA champ Bobby Lashley vs. Ethan Carter III
Gail Kim will become the first female to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.
Other Stars and Knockouts of IMPACT WRESTLING scheduled to appear at Bound for Glory include Broken Matt Hardy, “Brother Nero” Jeff Hardy, Drew Galloway, The Miracle Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis Bennett, Decay and more.
For more information, visit
www.IMPACTWRESTLING.com or follow @IMPACTWRESTLING on twitter.
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT returns to the Havert L. Fenn Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- Pro wrestling in Fort Lauderdale
Pro wrestling is part of a family friendly event, hosted by A1PromotionsGroup.com, from noon-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., Fort Lauderdale.
Portion of the proceeds go to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
Call 954-765-0791.
- Ring of Honor in Fort Lauderdale
On the Road to Final Battle, Ring of Honor returns to the War Memorial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at 4800 NE 8th St. in Fort Lauderdale.
ROH features ACH, Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson), Dalton Castle, Cheeseburger, Christopher Daniels, Delirious, Bobby Fish, Taeler Hendrix, Kazarian, Kenny King, Jay Lethal, Chris Sabin, Veda Scott, Alex Shelley and more.
Tickets for the Fort Lauderdale event is on sale by clicking HERE.
Visit
http://www.rohwrestling.com/news/roh-returns-ft-lauderdale-lakeland-october
ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12, based in West Palm Beach.
Twitter @ringofhonor
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling presents Homecoming Havoc at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Coral Springs High School, 7901 W. Sample Rd., in (South Florida) North Broward County.
Brutus the Barber Beefcake, Rachael Ellering, G.O.A.T., Santos, Chelsea Durden, Ricky Rush, Iron City Mauler and more.
Call 954-548-5779. Visit www.ccwevents.com.
- NOA in Miami
Night of Anarchy Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Polish American Club, 1250 NW 22nd Ave. in Miami.
Follow on IG and Twitter:
www.instagram.com/nightofanarchy
www.twitter.com/nightsofanarchy
- FEW in Clewiston
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 110 W. Osceola Ave. in Clewiston.
See Teddy Long, the Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), The Boogeyman, The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, JTG, Chuckles, The Alaskan Assassin, Nathan Vain, Gemini, JB Cool and more.
VIP $25. General admission $15. Kids in costume free. Call 305-742-0353.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- ICW in Miami
Angel Rose tries to make history, challenging Mike Monroe for the ICW title in the main event of ICW/UKnow Pro Lucha Fest IV at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at TBA in Miami.
Monroe is accompanied by Gentleman Jim Sherbert.
ICW PURE X CROWN TITLE
Julian Kelevra (Champion) vs. Ernest R. Alexander III
ICW PURE X CROWN NO.1 CONTENDER: FATAL FOUR WAY
Aron Agony vs. Dude Hate vs. Skull Mussolini vs. Alex Todd
Also, ECW, WCW, WWE alum Stevie Richards, WWE Cruiserweight Classic alternate Mr. 450 Jesus de Leon, Florida indie star Shawn Prime and more.
Tickets $15, $10, $5.
Visit www.ICWMiami.com.
- Brain Buster Pro in Pompano
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach.
Craig Classic, Jon Davis, Brandi Lauren, Jesse Sorensen, Jonny Vandal, Dirty White Boy, and more.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- WWE in Miami
WWE returns to Miami for the holidays with a house show (no TV) on Friday, Dec. 30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
The card will feature SmackDown Live talent.
Visit WWEAAATicketInfo.
Twitter WWE
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments