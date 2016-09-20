Upcoming pro wrestling shows in Central, South Florida

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring Pause

4:01 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins 4-3 win over the Nationals

1:09 UM Football uniform unveiling

0:24 The Smoke Before The Uniforms

0:56 Police capture suspected NYC bomber

0:21 Miami Hurricanes take the field at Appalachian State

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 NYC officials: Man suspected in both Manhattan and New Jersey bombings in custody

1:05 N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained