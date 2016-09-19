AXS TV announces agreement with Legacy Fighting Alliance

AXS TV FIGHTS and the LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE (LFA) announced an exclusive, long-term broadcasting agreement. The multi-year pact will see AXS TV FIGHTS broadcast 30 live LFA events in 2017.
The newly formed LFA is the result of a merger between Legacy Fighting Championship and Resurrection Fighting Alliance, both of which rose to national prominence on AXS TV FIGHTS. The merger and new broadcast agreement now set the stage for the LFA and AXS TV FIGHTS to expand on their reputations as the proving ground for the next generation of MMA stars, as evidenced by their heralded pasts where the promotions have combined to place more than 100 fighters in the UFC and Bellator.
Based on the strength of talent within the combined organization and LFA’s 30 fight schedule, AXS TV FIGHTS will expand its 2017 lineup to 45 live events—its largest ever, extend its live broadcast window to three hours, and kick off its Friday night broadcasts an hour earlier at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. “The Voice” Michael Schiavello and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich will be joined by veteran reporter Ron Kruck to form combat sports’ best broadcast team.
“AXS TV is proud to broadcast the LFA to help create MMA’s premier developmental league,” said Mark Cuban, founder and CEO of AXS TV. “AXS TV FIGHTS’ expanded 2017 lineup builds on AXS TV’s 13-year, 336-fight legacy as ‘Your Home for MMA’ with more live mixed martial arts and kickboxing events than any other TV network.”
To accommodate its increased commitment to live MMA events, AXS TV concurrently announced that INSIDE MMA will conclude its historic run on Sept. 30, 2016 when it broadcasts its 433rd and final episode. On the finale, Mauro Ranallo, Bas Rutten and Ron Kruck will be joined by original host Kenny Rice to celebrate and take a look back at the show’s achievements and memorable moments as television’s longest running and only independent MMA news series.
The pioneering program, INSIDE MMA, debuted on Sept. 14, 2007 as the first and only television series devoted to the burgeoning sport of MMA. In the 10 seasons that followed, INSIDE MMA documented the meteoric rise of MMA from a fringe sport fighting for mainstream acceptance to becoming the fastest growing sport in the world.
“INSIDE MMA blazed the trail for mainstream media’s acceptance of MMA,” said Cuban. “Bas, Kenny and Ron were there from the start, introducing the sport and its stars to a national television audience when other networks and newspapers were too afraid and out of touch to recognize its appeal.”
AXS TV FIGHTS complete 2017 lineup will be announced at a later date.
