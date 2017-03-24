Slumping UM baseball shut down by UNC

The visiting Miami Hurricanes baseball team dropped their series opener to No. 8 North Carolina on Friday at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, falling to the Tar Heels 7-2 in the first of a three-game weekend set.
Junior right-hander Jesse Lepore (1-3) struggled with his command in his shortest start of the season.
The Tar Heels (17-5, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) drew five walks against Lepore and tagged him for six runs (five earned) in three-plus innings.
The Canes (10-12, 3-4) were stymied by Tar Heels ace right-hander J.B. Bukauskas (4-0). Bukauskas struck out nine, walked two and allowed three hits.
▪ Florida 1, LSU 0: In a pitching duel between a pair of potential first-round picks and with at least a dozen major-league scouts on hand, the No. 5 Gators (15-8, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) edged No. 11 LSU (17-6, 3-1) in Gainesville to open a three-game series.
The lone run came in the sixth inning. Sophomore Deacon Liput started it off with a double, his second of three hits. Fellow sophomore Jonathan India moved Liput to third on a sacrifice bunt before J.J. Schwarz hit a pitch to the warning track in left field for a sacrifice fly to bring Liput home and help lift the Gators to their first conference win of the season.
JORDAN McPHERSON
▪ Warner 8, St. Thomas 7 (11): Warner (18-20, 3-6 The Sun Conference) topped St. Thomas (24-10, 8-5) in 11 innings in Lake Wales. The host Royals won the game in the bottom of the 11th after the Bobcats had taken a 7-6 lead in the top of the inning on a sacrifice fly by James Spatafora.
SOFTBALL
▪ Nova Southeastern 7, Eckerd 1: The host Sharks (17-17, 5-5) won the first of a three-game series against fellow Sunshine State Conference member Eckerd (13-20, 2-8). A wild pitch by Eckerd starting pitcher Nikole Van Gennep allowed the Sharks to grab an early 1-0 lead in the first, and Nova rolled from there.
▪ Ave Maria 4, St. Thomas 1 (8): Host St. Thomas (7-17, 3-4 TSC) dropped the series opener against Ave Maria (19-9, 4-3) in extra innings. The game was scoreless through seven innings before Ave Maria scored four runs in the top of the eighth. Starter Jessica Castiglione struck out 10 for the Bobcats.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
▪ Boston College 6, UM 1: The Hurricanes fell to host Boston College, playing without junior Sinead Lohan, the No. 11-ranked player in the nation. No. 37 Miami (4-8, 3-4 ACC) came up just short in the doubles point and was unable to mount a comeback, falling to the Eagles (8-7, 3-4) for the first time in 24 meetings.
▪ FIU 6, South Florida 1: FIU (16-1) defeated host USF for the Panthers’ 14th victory in a row. The Panthers, who were 30th in the latest Oracle/ITA ranking, extended their winning streak with the team’s second win over the Bulls (8-8) this season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FIU head coach Sharolta Nonen announced the addition of Brian Periman as the first staff hire to join her in mentoring the women’s soccer program in 2017. Periman spent the past three seasons with Nonen on the East Carolina staff.
