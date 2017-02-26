College updates from Barry, Nova, Miami and FIU

The Barry men’s basketball team, ranked 25th in the nation in NCAA Division II, on Wednesday won the Sunshine State Conference outright for the first time in school history.
Barry (21-5, 13-5) will host a league quarterfinal playoff game this Wednesday against Florida Tech.
The Buccaneers could place two players on first-team All-SSC: 6-0 junior point guard Elvar Fridriksson and 6-5 senior forward Adrian Gonzalez. Fridriksson led the league in assists (7.8) and was second in free-throw percentage (88.6). Gonzalez was second in field-goal percentage (61.5), third in free throws (86.6) and third in scoring (20.0).
Fridriksson had a season-high 15-assist game this season. Gonzalez had a 37-point game.
NOVA SOUTHEASTERN
The Nova Southeastern men’s basketball team, which will have a yet-to-be-hired new coach next season, just finished its fourth consecutive losing season.
NSU wrapped up its 13th season under coach Gary Tuell by going 6-20 overall and 3-15 in the Sunshine State Conference.
The Sharks also graduated their best player, 6-9 forward Harrison Goodrick, who finished the season third in the conference in rebounding (8.8) and fifth in field-goal percentage (53.6) and scoring (16.8).
Still, with great weather and a nice home arena, the Sharks should be able to attract a top NCAA Division II coach.
MIAMI
Men’s basketball standout Davon Reed, a 6-6 senior, is making a case to be selected first-team All-ACC. Reed leads Miami in scoring (15.2), three-pointers (68) and three-point percentage (40.0).
Competition for first-team All-ACC spots will include Luke Kennard of Duke, Justin Jackson of North Carolina, Dennis Smith Jr. of North Carolina State, Donovan Mitchell of Louisville and Dwayne Bacon of Florida State.
Miami guard Bruce Brown will be in the hunt for ACC All-Freshman team honors.
FIU
Panthers football coach Butch Davis said incoming freshman quarterback Kaylan Wiggins will come into fall camp “more knowledgeable than most kids” because he is the son of a coach.
Davis, who opens spring practice on March 7, said he “loves” Wiggins’ athleticism.
“In today’s college football, it’s difficult to play quarterback if you can’t change the launch point either by creative design or on your own,” Davis said. “[Wiggins] being a good athlete is going to give him a chance to compete to potentially start.”
ELSEWHERE
▪ UM divers fared well in last week’s ACC championships in Atlanta. Redshirt freshman David Dinsmore, who missed last season because of an injury, won a gold medal. Teammate Briadam Herrera, a junior, won two silver medals and has six career medals in ACC finals. And on the women’s side, sophomore Marcela Maric earned a silver.
Meanwhile, several UM teams currently in season are nationally ranked: women’s golf (No. 11); women’s track (15); women’s basketball (17); baseball (17) and women’s tennis (21).
▪ Barry’s women’s basketball team finished with a 5-22 record, but 6-0 junior forward Kiara Palmer, a former Miami Lourdes star, had a great season. She led the conference in field-goal percentage (50.9) and ranked second in rebounds (8.8) and scoring (15.7).
▪ ASA Miami, a relatively new junior college program that sent standout kicker Eddy Pineiro to Florida (and likely soon to the NFL), has done it again. ASA defensive lineman Shamar Hamilton has signed with the University of Colorado.
