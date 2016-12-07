UM baseball will face FIU four times in 2017

Coach Jim Morris released the University of Miami’s 2017 baseball schedule on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes, coming off their second consecutive College World Series trip and 25th in program history, feature 17 returners from a team that finished 50-14 overall and 21-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“It’s a very competitive schedule, just like last year’s,” Morris said. “It’s very tough, starting with the Atlantic Coast Conference and playing Florida out of the SEC, along with all the teams from South Florida. We’re playing just about everybody three or four times from down here. It’s another tough schedule.”
Three-time defending ACC Coastal Division champion Miami hosts 34 games inside the friendly confines of Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, where the Hurricanes finished 34-6 last year.
Rutgers (Feb. 17-19) arrives for the first regular-season series of the spring before the Hurricanes travel to Gainesville for their annual rivalry series with the Gators (Feb. 24-26).
Miami will also play crosstown foe FIU four times in 2017, splitting the games home and away. A classic home-and-home will take place March 7-8, when the Hurricanes host the Panthers in the first game and make the short drive to FIU Baseball Stadium for the second.
“All the teams down here are very good,” Morris said. “I expect FIU to be better now under their current coach. They’re tough games.
“Sometimes a team down here will hold their top guy back or No. 2 starter for us. … It challenges our team to play well every day against everybody, not just ACC games. I spend a lot of time talking to our team about the importance of playing on Wednesdays, not just Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.”
Miami also battles FAU and Florida Gulf Coast three times, as well as single showdowns with St. Thomas and UCF.
ACC series include home matchups with Georgia Tech (March 10-12), Wake Forest (March 31-April 2), Duke (April 7-8), Florida State (April 21-23) and Virginia Tech (May 18-20).
Road series include trips to North Carolina State (March 17-19), North Carolina (March 24-26), Pittsburgh (April 14-16), Boston College (April 28-30) and Virginia (May 12-14).
The annual ACC Baseball Championship will take place in Louisville from May 23-28. NCAA regionals are slated to begin June 2.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
UM head swimming coach Andy Kershaw and head diving coach Randy Ableman announced the program’s 2017 signing class.
Among those joining the program for the 2017-18 season will be swimmers Annie Kyriakidis, Carmen San Nicolas and Alaina Skellett, as well as diver Zachary Cooper.
The team’s three swimming signees will provide top-end talent and bolster the depth of a unit on the rise in the ACC.
VOLLEYBALL
Barry’s Jaeda Allen was named an honorable mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Allen, a junior from Las Vegas, had 414 kills, 273 digs, 40 aces and 52 blocks. She averaged 3.48 kills per set and had a .213 attack percentage. Allen, a transfer from Blinn College (Texas), averaged 4.07 points per set. She was an AVCA Honorable Mention All-South Region selection. Allen was chosen as the Sunshine State Conference Newcomer of the Year.
