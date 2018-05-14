The UF Gators' track dynasty is still holding strong after sweeping SEC outdoor titles

Mike Holloway has built a dynasty on the track in Gainesville. It was on full display in Knoxville, Tennessee, during the SEC Outdoor Championships last weekend.





Four individual championships by three student-athletes and a slew of top-five finishes over three days set the tone for the Gators to sweep the team conference titles for the first time in program history.

A good weekend to be a Gator.



2018 #SECTF Champions — women’s and men’s pic.twitter.com/6kBQgvGKTe — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 14, 2018

The Florida men finished with 111 points to edge out Texas A&M (100) and Arkansas. Sophomore Grant Holloway won a pair of individual titles in the long jump and 110-meter hurdles, becoming just the second person to win both events at the same conference meet.

Also placing in the top five in their individual events: sophomore Clayton Brown (second in high jump and triple jump), junior Anders Eriksson (second in hammer throw), KeAndre Bates (third in triple jump and fourth in the long jump), freshman Chantz Sawyers (fourth in 400 meters), junior Kyren Hollis (fourth in 800 meters), junior Jack Guyton (fourth in 1,500 meters), freshman Cory Poole (third in 400 meter hurdles and fourth in 110 meter hurdles), redshirt junior Jhonny Victor (fifth in the high jump) sophomore Connor Bandel (fifth in the shot put) and freshman Thomas Mardal (fifth in the hammer throw). Florida also finished third in both relays.

The women tallied 91 points to hold off second-place LSU (88.5) and third-place Texas A&M (79.5). Avione Allgood won the javelin with a 55.40-meter throw and junior Sharrika Barnett set a school record with a 50.69-second 400 meter run to take the title.

Also placing in the top five in their individual events: Senior and Miami Northwestern alumna Lloydricia Cameron (second in the discus, fourth in the shot put), junior Yanis David (second in both the long jump and triple jump), senior Darielle McQueen (third in the long jump), freshman Amanda Froeynes (third in the heptathlon), sophomore Brandee' Johnson (third in the 400-meter hurdles), redshirt sophomore Elisabeth Bergh (third in the 1,500 meters), and freshman Taylor Manson (fifth in the 400 meters). The Florida women also finished second in the 4x400-meter relay.

The track teams' success in Tennessee closed out an already successful weekend for the Florida athletic program. One day earlier, the baseball team won a share of its second straight SEC regular-season title and the softball team won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2013.

The Gators will next head to Tampa for the three-day NCAA East Preliminary on May 24-26 to find out who will qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Florida men are the defending outdoor champions and also won NCAA indoors in March. The women finished fifth at NCAA outdoors last year.