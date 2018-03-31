Florida Gators offense booms and busts in first preseason scrimmage

In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Dan Mullen, the new head football coach at the University of Florida, is introduced during a news conference in Gainesville, Fla. Mullen has told everyone who would listen his plan to return the Gators to national prominence. Now, he gets to show it. Florida opens spring practice Friday with hopes of finally fixing an offense that has been dormant for nearly a decade. Alan Youngblood AP