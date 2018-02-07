Florida Gators land one of the most coveted defensive players from South Florida

Nesta Silvera walked onto the stage at American Heritage carrying a Chucky doll.

The doll is a reference to a horror film, but it’s also a reference to the Florida Gators. Former UF defensive lineman Dominique Easley started the tradition of carrying the doll with him before games. But Silvera didn’t end up choosing Florida. The man sitting next to him did instead.

Andrew Chatfield, a 6-2, 221-pound defensive end, chose the Gators after coming into the day uncommitted. He was the first defensive lineman to commit to Florida in this class and is Florida’s biggest commit so far on National Signing Day.

“I love that place so much,” he told ESPNU after making his decision. “Every time I go there, I love the environment.”

Chatfield had five hats in front of him and picked up a Miami hat before pulling out a Chucky doll of his own from under the table. It had a Florida hat atop its head, and he removed it and put it on. He said he brought out the Chucky doll because he likes Dante Fowler, the defensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars who also played at Florida and also carried a Chucky doll.

Chatfield is rated as the nation’s 213th-best player and its 13th-best weak side defensive end.

“I’m just gonna come out and represent the Florida Gators the right way,” he said.

Silvera, a 6-2, 308-pound defensive tackle, chose Miami over joining his teammate and friend in Gainesville.

He entered the day committed to Miami and followed through on his pledge despite a late push from Dan Mullen and Florida’s new coaching staff.

Chatfield talks about his two interceptions in the Patriots' win over Booker T. Washington on Friday.

Silvera is rated as the nation’s 54th-best player and its second-best defensive tackle. And as for his Chucky doll, he told ESPNU it was because of his bond with Chatfield.

There haven’t been any new or surprising commitments for the Gators aside from Chatfield.

Justin Watkins, ranked No. 89 overall and No. 16 at receiver, followed through on his pledge to the Gators and signed with Florida. The central Florida native was the first wideout to commit to the Gators in this class, although UF is hoping to add another this afternoon in its top remaining target, four-star Jacob Copeland.

Florida also officially added three-star center Griffin McDowell, who had been committed to Mississippi State and flipped to UF on Jan. 30. Mullen announced his signing on Twitter at about 10:30 a.m.

As for misses, the biggest one aside from Silvera was five-star offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere out of Berkeley Prep in Tampa. He chose to attend Ohio State over Florida, Notre Dame, Alabama and Michigan.

Petit-Frere is billed as the nation’s top offensive tackle and its seventh-best player overall.

The Gators also lunged and missed on defensive end Caleb Tannor out of Lithonia, Georgia. The 6-3, 225-pound lineman had five hats on the table — including Florida — at Miller Grove High School and threw all of them off the table and the stage before pulling a Nebraska hat from his lap.

He’s rated No. 328 in the country and No. 19 as weakside defensive end.