Franks, Rushing attack lead Gators past Vanderbilt 38-24

Feleipe Franks took the field just before the half. The redshirt freshman quarterback found himself back on the field after being benched the previous week in favor of the more experienced Luke Del Rio, who went down with a shoulder injury.

Four plays into his return, Franks found receiver Tyrie Cleveland streaking down the middle of the field for a 49-yard toss, setting up a field goal and showcasing exactly why he began the season as the starter.

Franks and a strong run game allowed Florida to showcase its best offensive game of the season, keeping them perfect in SEC play with a 38-24 victory.

After combining for just 35 points in their last two contests, both Vanderbilt and Florida were eager to showcase more offensive firepower against each other. Neither team failed to showcase those abilities, trading scores whenever the opponent grabbed a sliver of momentum early.

Florida (3-1, 3-0 SEC) found much of its success on the ground, where a platoon of running backs in Lacmical Perine, Mark Thompson and Malik Davis found holes along the Vandy defensive line.

As a unit, the running-back core rushed for 218 yards and five scores.

Perine opened up the scoring for either side, set up with a 1-yard touchdown up the gut after Florida made its way down field through a blend of rushes and conservative passes from Del Rio. The score also kept the Gators’ consecutive scoring streak alive and tied for the most in NCAA history with 365 straight games.

Perine added Florida’s two more touchdowns to his name throughout the contest, marking the first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Whenever Florida punched Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2 SEC) in the first half, the away team would immediately swing back. Vandy QB Kyle Shurmur — who only had 25 yards passing in his 2016 debut against the Gators — found huge holes in the Florida secondary early, picking them apart for two touchdowns and 161 yards in the first half.

The Commodores managed 310 total yards, most of them coming in the opening half. The Gators locked in defensively in the second, reserving the passing game to just 97 yards.

Vanderbilt’s run game was stifled by Florida’s front four all game. Vandy starter and Gainesville native Ralph Webb rushed for 29 yards after piecing together 100-plus-yard performances in his last two games against the Gators.

The Gators continued their roll on offense into the second half.

Two more drives led by Franks ended in short one-yard rushing touchdowns for Davis and Perine, giving the Gators a commanding 31-17 lead that they wouldn’t surrender.

After Shurmur led a late-game score for Vanderbilt to bring the lead within seven, Gators tailback Davis busted a 39-yard run down the right sideline to ice the game.

Franks finished the day with 185 yards, making key throws and looking steady in the pocket.

The win gave Florida its fourth in a row over Vanderbilt as head coach Jim McElwain kept an unblemished record against the SEC East foe.

Derek Mason and the Commodores will try to regather themselves for an Oct. 7 battle with Georgia back in Nashville.

The Gators, now with three consecutive divisional wins under their belts, will look toward a homecoming matchup with the LSU Tigers next Saturday.