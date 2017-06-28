Florida captures baseball glory for first time — with the search still on for winning ball

Florida’s first baseball championship ended with a mystery.

After catching the final out of the Gators’ 6-1 victory against LSU in the College World Series finals on Tuesday night, JJ Schwarz tucked the ball in his glove and tossed both aside for the traditional on-field dog pile.

When he returned to the glove, the ball was gone.

“Whoever took Tom Brady’s jersey took that ball,” Schwarz said.

The search was still on when UF boarded its team bus shortly after midnight outside of TD Ameritrade Park — the Gators’ happy home for the past two weeks.

The concerns were much greater early in this championship season, including a struggling offense and surprising losses.

Jacksonville beat the Gators, then Florida Gulf Coast swept a two-game series, and later Auburn won all three against Florida on the opening weekend of Southeastern Conference play.

“The Auburn series, that was a difficult one,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after Tuesday’s championship victory.

But the following weekend, Florida won two out of three against LSU.

Catcher Mike Rivera (4) leads the exuberant parade of Gators out of the dugout after Florida sealed its first baseball national title on Tuesday night. Brendan Sullivan AP

“Maybe our team started believing a little bit,” O’Sullivan said.

There was a slight regression in early April, when Tennessee won a pair of 10-inning games in Gainesville, but from that point Florida went 16-3 in the SEC to share the league title with LSU.

The wins often weren’t pretty though. Florida came to Omaha hitting .262, the lowest batting average of O’Sullivan’s 10-year tenure.

But great pitching from starters like Jackson Kowar, who closed Tuesday’s title clincher, Brady Singer and Alex Faedo, and the emergence of closer Michael Byrne enabled the Gators to go 19-7 in one-run games.

“That guy has been the hero this year,” Kowar said of Byrne.

Byrne set a school record with 19 saves. He hoped for a 20th on Tuesday, but he was pulled in the eighth inning.

Instead, Byrne was put in charge of taking the wood-and-glass national championship trophy off the field.

“Nobody else wanted to hold it,” Byrne said. “It’s pretty heavy, but I wouldn’t want to be holding anything else.”

Byrne came on for freshman Tyler Dyson, who gave up one run in six innings in his second start. Dyson showed command of his fastball and of understatement.

“I think this start went a little better than my first one,” said Dyson, referencing a 1 2/3-innings start against Florida State earlier this season.

Florida pitcher Alex Faedo, left, receives the Most Outstanding Player trophy from Jack Diesing after Florida defeated LSU to win the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Tues., June 27, 2017. Nati Harnik AP

Dyson could take the spot of Faedo, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the CWS and who will move onto professional ball after being drafted in the first round by the Detroit Tigers.

“He’s our future,” catcher Mike Rivera said of Dyson. “If you didn’t know, now you know.”

The sophomore Singer — whom LSU coach Paul Mainieri said might be the best SEC pitcher he has ever seen — will return along with Kowar, also a sophomore.

“I think Florida baseball is in great shape,” O’Sullivan said.

“In this business you get to enjoy this for a little bit … as soon as we get back home you have exit meetings with your players and some guys are going off into pro ball, some kids are going off into summer ball, and there’s scholarship stuff that needs to be in by July 1, and you’ve got to figure out the draft — who is staying and who is going.”

That’s a lot to do, but O’Sullivan need not worry about that missing ball. Rivera has a solution.

“We can make one up,” he said.

O’SULLIVAN BUSY

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan had many duties at the College World Series. Some of the more urgent ones had nothing to do with baseball.

“I’ve had to make sure the spinners are working and the iPad is charged,” O’Sullivan said.

Along for the championship ride were his daughter Payton, 6, and son Finn, 4, each of whom were on the field after Tuesday’s championship game.

“To have them experience this with me means the world,” O’Sullivan said.

The younger O’Sullivans have been with the team much of the season, helping provide, at times, perspective and others comic relief.

“I never sleep,” O’Sullivan said to a laugh in the postgame press conference. “When you have a four- and six-year-old like I do that have a lot of personality there’s no need for an alarm clock.”

Florida celebrates after defeated LSU in Game 2 of the NCAA baseball College World Series finals, Tues., June 27, 2017, in Omaha, Neb. Florida won 6-1 to sweep the series. Brendan Sullivan AP

THIS AND THAT

▪ After a super regional plagued with rain delays, the Gators were able to play in Omaha free of weather disruptions but just barely. Massive, tornado-producing storms swept through Omaha on June 16, one day before play began, forcing the cancellation of the CWS opening ceremonies. The weather remained a non-factor until about three hours after the Gators raised the trophy Tuesday night. Lightning cracked the sky and howling winds blew rain sideways throughout the early morning hours Wednesday.

▪ Florida pitchers struck out 65 batters — the third most in the CWS. Only Arizona (75 in 2016) and Arizona State (77 in 1967) were better.

▪ This year’s College World Series set two significant records. Total attendance was an all-time best 357,646 (an average of 22,353) and there were 23 home runs hit, by far the most since the tournament moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011. There were 10 hit last year.

▪ This is the fifth consecutive year a team has won its first baseball championship. Florida joins UCLA (2013), Vanderbilt (2014), Virginia (2015), and Coastal Carolina (2016) as newcomers to trophy stand.