Florida Gators' mascot "Albert" saves child from foul ball, gets plunked in the head
The Florida Gators’ mascot, Albert, protected a child from a foul ball during an NCAA baseball game Tuesday night. The ball hit the mascot’s nose, and the child jokingly gave Albert CPR to “revive” him.
Twitter/@FloridaGators
