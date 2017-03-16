University of Florida

Strong second half lifts Florida to NCAA Tournament win over East Tennessee State

By Jordan McPherson

Miami Herald Writer

ORLANDO

After the Gators went down by two points early in the second half, Devin Robinson took a pass from KeVaughn Allen just outside the arc and swished it with ease.

Quick on his feet, the junior ran the length of the court, corralled a defensive rebound and made another quick three-point basket to light up the Florida-heavy crowd in Orlando’s Amway Center.

Robinson scored a career-high-tying 24 points — capped with a monstrous dunk at the end of regulation -- and served as No. 4 seed Florida’s offensive catalyst early in its 80-65 win over No. 13 seed East Tennessee State in Florida’s first NCAA Tournament game since making a run to the Final Four in 2014. It was also UF coach Mike White’s first career NCAA Tournament victory as a head coach.

Senior point guard Kasey Hill and sophomore center Kevarrius Hayes added full stat lines for the Gators (25-8), who made 53.8 percent of their shots in the second half to pull away with the win.

Hill finished the game 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Hayes set a school record with six steals in an NCAA Tournament game. He also chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and a block. Chris Chiozza added 14 points off the bench, all in the second half.

After pulling out to a 26-14 lead early, Florida missed nine of its final 13 shots to whimper into halftime with just a 33-32 lead. Errant passes, missed layups and just one made three-pointer from Florida on 10 tries allowed East Tennessee State (27-8) to stay in the game through intermission and take a minor lead to start the second half on a three-point basket from TJ Cromer and a layup from Tevin Glass. Cromer led the Buccaneers with 19 points.

But a 12-2 Florida run — all on three-point baskets — soon after gave the Gators the lead for good.

With the win, Florida will face No. 5 seed Virginia in the second round on Saturday. The Cavaliers defeated 12th-seeded UNC-Wilmington 67-61 earlier in the day.

University of Florida

Southridge DB Shawn Davis and TE Kemore Gamble sign early with University of Florida

