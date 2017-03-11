Kentucky, Arkansas get to SEC tournament final

1:40 Australian shepherd acts as nanny for rare Malayan tiger Pause

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

0:35 The World Baseball Classic kicks off Friday at Marlins Park

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

1:59 Marlins Park area before USA vs. Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

3:00 Former Marlin Donovan Solano speaks about Colombia's first WBC victory (SPANISH)

1:45 Nunes: Have not seen evidence of wiretapping