Photo gallery: Texas A&M at Florida Gators | Sat., Feb. 11, 2017

Florida forward Kevarrius Hayes (13) dunks the ball over Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida forward Justin Leon (23) rebounds his own missed shot and lays it in for a score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida forward Kevarrius Hayes (13) dunks the ball over Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida center John Egbunu (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Ron Irby
AP
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) shoots over Florida forward Keith Stone (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida head coach Mike White talks with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Ron Irby
AP
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) blocks a lay up attempt by Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) dunks the ball over Florida center John Egbunu (15) and forward Justin Leon (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida center John Egbunu (15) shoots shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida guard Canyon Barry (24) dribbles past the defense of Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida center John Egbunu's (15) shot is blocked by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis, left, and forward DJ Hogg (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida guard Kasey Hill (0) dribbles past the defense of Texas A&M guard JC Hampton (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg, left, Florida forward Devin Robinson (1), and Texas A&M center Tonny Trocha-Morelos (10) fight for control of a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida guard Canyon Barry (24) shoots over Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Florida center John Egbunu, left, is called for goaltending on a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Florida won 71-62.
Ron Irby
AP
Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy signals instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Ron Irby
AP