Photo gallery: Orange Bowl Classic Florida vs. Charlotte | Sat., Dec. 17, 2016

Florida Gators forward Devin Robinson (1) passes the ball on a turnover as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida Gators forward Keith Stone (25) scores as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida Gators guard Chris Chiozza (11) gets inside as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida Gators guard Chris Chiozza (11) defends against Charlotte 49ers guard Braxton Ogbueze (1) as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida Gators guard Canyon Barry (24) shoots from under the basket as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida Gators guard Chris Chiozza (11) knocks the ball out of the hands of Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis (3) as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida fans show their support as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida head coach Mike White shouts from the sidelines during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill (0) reacts after he is called on a foul as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida Gators forward Justin Leon (23) and Florida Gators forward Devin Robinson (1) are all smiles as the University of Florida defeats Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida head coach Mike White talks with his players during a timeout as the University of Florida plays Charlotte 49ers during the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com