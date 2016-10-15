Florida coach Jim McElwain on the Gators 40-14 win over Missouri

Peter Alonso's monster home run in the bottom of the ninth gave Florida life yet the Gators fell short in a 3-2 loss to Texas Tech in an elimination game at the College World Series on Tues., June 21, 2016.
Miami Sunset graduate and Coastal Carolina shortstop Michael Paez had two hits -- including a triple -- and a rally-ending defensive gem as the Chanticleers upset the top-seeded Gators in their opening game of the College World Series.
The Democratic vice presidential candidate, in town for a private fundraiser at the home of Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jean Monestime, stopped by Liberty City for a “block party” with fellow Virginian Pusha T, a rapper. Pusha T did not perform but introduced Kaine and echoed his message on the importance of voting.
As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2016, 83 endangered Key deer had been euthanized because of an infestation of the New World Screwworm. The Screwworm, not seen in the U.S. since the 1960s, is leaving open wounds on the deer and then eating the flesh until the deer is incapacitated. U.S. Fish
All motorists leaving the Florida Keys south of Mile marker 109 must stop if they have any pets or livestock onboard. As of Oct. 14, 2016 over 600 animals have been inspected at a mandatory checkpoint set up by the Florida Department of Agriculture at northbound Mile marker 106 in Key Largo, to insure that the dangerous infestation of Screwworm does not spread North.
The Florida National Guard hosted a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Ronald O. Harrison Readiness Center, located in Miramar, Fla. The state-of-the-art facility is strategically located for support for state emergencies and operations in the South Florida area. Tours of the new facility will be available immediately following the ceremony.