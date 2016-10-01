Gators struggle on offense but hold off Vanderbilt 13-6

Florida came into its early Saturday afternoon game against Vanderbilt hoping to answer a slew of questions that surfaced following its 38-28 loss to Tennessee.
Would the defense respond from its second-half meltdown?
Would quarterback Austin Appleby make strides in his second start?
Would the team respond with the grit and toughness it showed in its first three games of the season?
The questions still remain, but on Saturday, the Gators are leaving the state of Tennessee with a win.
No. 23 Florida defeated Vanderbilt 13-6 in front of an announced crowd of 30,565 at Vanderbilt Stadium.
It wasn’t pretty, but somehow, someway, the Gators (4-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) made plays when they needed to against the Commodores.
After more than 20 minutes of scoreless action to open the game, UF sophomore running back Jordan Scarlett scored on a 4-yard run up the middle in the second quarter to cap off a six-play, 53-yard drive. Two plays before the touchdown, the former St. Thomas Aquinas standout weaved and bobbed past Vanderbilt defenders before finding an opening on the right sideline for a season-long 24-yard gain to put the Gators in the red zone.
Kicker Eddy Pineiro, a former soccer star from Miami Sunset High, nailed both of his field-goal attempts from 42 and 26 yards to give the Gators the rest of their points.
The Gators’ defense gave up 265 yards of offense but made plays late in drives to keep the Commodores from scoring touchdowns. Jalen Tabor and Nick Washington each made interceptions. Tabor’s pick stopped Vanderbilt’s first drive that threatened to put up points. Washington’s sealed the game.
Appleby had bright spots late in the game but finished with 144 yards on 19-of-28 passing. He botched a snap on the goal line with less than three minutes to play and a seven-point lead to give Vanderbilt a chance to tie the score. But the Commodores’ drive stalled at midfield.
Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-2) scored on a pair of field goals in the second and third quarters, carving up the Florida defense at the beginning of the drives with a potent running game before stuttering at the end. Commodores running back Ralph Webb had a game-high 110 rushing yards on 24 carries.
