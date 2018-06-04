A former LSU Tigers star is on the ballot for the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame

Former LSU running back Kevin Faulk has been included in the College Football Hall of Fame’s ballot for the Class of 2019. Faulk is one of 76 former FBS players and coaches to be included on this year’s ballot.
“It's an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.26 million people have played college football and only 997 players have been inducted,” National Football Foundation president & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. “The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible.
"Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and those actually elected to the Class will be part of a momentous year as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football in 2019.”
Faulk rushed for 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns at LSU from 1995 to 1998. The 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year followed his strong debut with the Tigers by earning First Team All-American honors in 1996 and eventually earning First Team All-SEC honors three times.
Faulk set 11 school records while at LSU, left the school fourth in NCAA history in all-purpose yards and was the first Tigers running back to average 100 yards per game for his entire career. He is still LSU’s all-time leading rusher and the Southeastern Conference’s all-time all-purpose yards leader.
Following his college career, Faulk was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He spent 13 seasons with the Patriots, rushing for 3,607 yards and contributing on three Super Bowl-winning teams. He was inducted in the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016.
Faulk returned to LSU in January as the Tigers’ new director of player development.
The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 will be announced on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California, prior to the college football national championship game. The class will be inducted on December 10, 2019.
