CBS announces it will broadcast these four SEC football games

CBS has traditionally been the home to the premier Southeastern Conference football game each Saturday. On Wednesday, the network released four of the conference’s games it will carry this fall.
CBS announced its first three games of the 2018 season will be West Virginia vs. Tennessee on Sept. 1 in Charlotte, Georgia at South Carolina on Sept. 8 and LSU at Auburn on Sept. 15. All three of those games will kick off at 3:30 EST. Additionally, the network will broadcast Georgia vs. Florida at 3:30 p.m. EST on Oct. 27.
The Georgia-Florida game will be the first of two games broadcasted by the network on Oct. 27 along with Notre Dame at Navy at 8 p.m. The Georgia-Florida and Notre Dame-Navy doubleheader will be the first of three consecutive weeks of doubleheaders for CBS, though the network has not announced those four other games.
Those doubleheaders and the remaining games will be announced six to 12 days prior to the broadcast date.
Along with this schedule announcement, CBS already has the SEC championship game slated for 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, Army vs Navy scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 in Philadelphia and the Hyundai Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.
2018 CBS Schedule (All times EST)
Sept. 1 - West Virginia vs Tennessee (Charlotte) - 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 - Georgia at South Carolina - 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 - LSU at Auburn - 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 - Florida vs Georgia (Jacksonville) - 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 - Notre Dame at Navy - 8 p.m.
Nov. 3 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 - SEC Matchup TBD - 8 p.m.
Nov. 10 - SEC Matchup TBD - Noon
Nov. 10 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 17 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 - SEC Matchup TBD - 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 - SEC Matchup TBD - 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 1 - SEC championship game - 4 p.m.
Dec. 8 - Army vs Navy (Philadelphia) - 3 p.m.
Dec. 31 - Hyundai Sun Bowl (El Paso) - 2 p.m.
