Embattled Auburn basketball player makes NBA Draft decision

Auburn basketball player Austin Wiley decided to test his NBA Draft stock this year. After going through the process, Wiley has decided to return to the college level.
ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday that Wiley is returning to Auburn. Wiley’s decision comes after having to sit out the 2017-2018 season because of his involvement in the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Wiley and teammate Danjel Purifoy were held out by Auburn this past season because of their involvement in the FBI's probe into illicit college basketball recruiting. Former Auburn assistant Chuck Person allegedly paid Wiley's family $7,500 to steer Wiley toward a financial adviser who turned out to be a confidential informant for the FBI.
Despite being ineligible and not playing, both players practiced all season with the Tigers. Wiley will be eligible to play for Auburn in 2018-2019.
“In spite of all that we went through this season, Austin is still in a great position to accomplish all of his goals,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said when Wiley put his name in for draft consideration. “I think as much as any player in the country who is testing the waters, Austin has the greatest chance to move up in the draft. He’s in great physical condition and has worked extremely hard. He will be impressive at the Combine.”
A consensus five-star player from Hoover, Alabama, Wiley played in 23 games as a freshman in 2016-2017. He averaged 8.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He had a career-high 25 points against TCU on January 28, 2017.
Wiley is the first of a trio of Auburn players to make their final draft decision. Bryce Brown and Jared Harper also declared for the draft but did not hire an agent, leaving the window open for a return to Auburn.
