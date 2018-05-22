Georgia Bulldogs coach Tom Crean welcomed the hosts of this popular podcast to Athens

In his young tenure at Georgia, men’s basketball coach Tom Crean has been relentless in bringing attention to the Bulldogs program. The veteran coach was part of another such project on Sunday night, with this endeavor featuring two of the biggest personalities in the podcasting industry.
Crean welcomed “Pardon My Take” hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter to Athens for part of what the two are calling “Grit Week.” As Crean explained on Monday, he put the two through some shooting drills that were videoed and will be released later this week.
As far as his takeaway from the duo’s effort on the hardwood, Crean offered a scouting report on what he saw.
“[They’re] willing listeners until fatigue sets in,” Crean said. “Then they’re like most players — once fatigue sets in, they fall back to their old habits, alright, and they’re ready to get it over.”
“Pardon My Take” is a satirical podcast created by Barstool Sports that is routinely the top sports podcast on iTunes. Last summer, Awful Announcing reported the show gets between 750,000 and 1.5 million listeners per episode. A report from Sports Business Journal on May 7 estimated “Pardon My Take” can generate around $50,000 in ad revenue per show.
The podcast’s reach was evident from the reaction of the two coming to Athens.
Crean announced the duo’s arrival via social media Sunday with a quick video featuring the two sitting behind Crean in Georgia’s team room. By Tuesday morning, the 39-second video had 373,000 views.
“It’s mind boggling,” Crean said. “You do a quick video. Did you see the video, when they’re in the team room? That thing was just flying. I don’t know what I could do, alright, that would create more attention in that quick a period of time with video hits.”
Crean’s connection with Katz and PFT Commenter began last summer, when the two hosts visited Crean in Bloomington, Indiana, shortly after Crean was fired as Indiana head coach. The trio recorded a podcast in the hosts’ van “Vanny Woodhead,” named after NFL running back Danny Woodhead.
While Crean may believe the hosts still have some work to do on the basketball court, he had nothing but positives to offer about their latest meeting.
“Bottom line, they’re really good guys. I enjoy them,” Crean said. “Don’t let them trick you — they are brilliant. Behind those sunglasses, there’s some brilliance. Those guys are really smart. They’re going to be around for a long time.”
As the press conference ended, one reporter asked Crean the eternal PFT Commenter question: “Is Joe Flacco elite?” Crean, who is married to Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s sister Joani, thought carefully before offering his response.
“That one strikes close because that’s family right there with my brother-in-law,” Crean said. “Put it this way — Joe Flacco needs to be elite.”
