This former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback lands an NFL tryout with the Chicago Bears

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray traded in a football for a microphone when he became a broadcaster for CBS Sports Network last fall. However, it looks like Murray hasn’t given up on a playing career just yet.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported the Chicago Bears are bringing in Murray as part of a 43-man tryout when team activities begin Tuesday. The 27-year-old Murray has not been on an NFL team since the Los Angeles Rams cut him in May last year.
A four-year starter at Georgia, Murray was drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent two full seasons before being cut in Sept. 2016. Murray spent eight days with the Arizona Cardinals before he was released and signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. Murray signed with the Rams in March 2017.
Murray is still looking for his first action in an NFL regular-season game. He has played in 10 preseason games with a 64.4 completion percentage, 771 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
A former four-star from Tampa, Murray arrived at Georgia in 2009 and left as one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history. Murray set several school records in his tenure, including career passing yards, career passing touchdowns, touchdown passes in a season and passing yards in a season. His 13,166 career passing yards and 121 career passing touchdowns stand as Southeastern Conference records as well.
Along with the big numbers, Murray led the 2012 Georgia team to 12 wins and an SEC Championship Game showdown with Alabama that proved to be an all-time classic, with the Bulldogs falling to the Crimson Tide 32-28.
