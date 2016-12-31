Orange Bowl Most Outstanding Player Dalvin Cook runs for 145 yards, leads FSU to victory

It was another memorable homecoming for Florida State all-time rusher Dalvin Cook, and another unforgettable performance on his adopted home field – likely the last time he’ll play on that field as a collegian.
The Seminoles defeated Michigan 33-32 Friday night in one of the most exciting Capital One Orange Bowl games in history. And Cook, named the game’s Most Outstanding Player, had a lot to do with it.
Cook finished the night with 20 rushes for 145 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches for 62 yards. His 41 rushing yards and a 45-yard reception in the opening quarter led to FSU’s first 10 points.
And Cook’s 71-yard sprint down the left side of the field led to a 27-15 FSU lead early in the fourth quarter.
Cook’s home site in Tallahassee has been Doak Campbell Stadium. But Hard Rock Stadium, the junior pointed out this week in Orange Bowl interviews, is his “Doak South.’’
Florida State’s all-time rusher, with 4,464 yards in three seasons, grew up in Miami, graduated from Miami Central High and set the tone from the start Friday against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
But what lit up the crowd of 67,432 – tilted in FSU’s favor – was that 71-yard dash that set up a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Deondre Francois to make it 27-15 with 11:38 left in the game.
Cook wasn’t invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation (he placed 10th in the voting) and he finished behind D’Onta Foreman of Texas in the race for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back.
But the 5-11, 213-pound All-American, who rushed for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, is projected by several NFL Draft analysts as the country’s No. 2 running back prospect behind LSU’s Leonard Fournette. Cook was expected to enter the 2017 draft either immediately after the game or in the coming days.
By halftime, Cook had 70 yards on 14 carries for a 5-yards-per-carry average – and two catches for 41 yards.
After Francois targeted Kermit Whitfield for a 23-yard catch on FSU’s first play from scrimmage, Cook rushed for 12 yards to the Michigan 40-yard line, 28 yards to the Michigan 12 and two plays later barreled into the end zone for a 7-0 Seminole lead.
In FSU’s second series, Cook took Francois’ pass for a 45-yard gain to the Michigan 30. Four plays later he rushed five yards to the Michigan 25 to set up Ricky Aguayo’s 42-yard field goal.
Florida State 10, Michigan 3, and the huge crowd of Seminoles fans in a frenzy.
Cook cooled down somewhat in the second quarter, but by halftime the Noles had a 20-6 lead.
Then, when Michigan roared back with Mike McCray’s 14-yard interception return for a touchdown to make it 20-15 with 54 seconds left in the third quarter, it didn’t take long for Cook’s 71-yard game-changer to give the Seminoles breathing room – at least for a bit.
