Scary moment as player is shoved from behind on fast break dunk attempt

Watch University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams describe his reactions to the news that the NCAA would have no sanctions for UNC in the wake of their long-running investigation into academic issues.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.
Carolina student Joe Nail aims to win votes for student body president with video in which he impersonates the Duke basketball player UNC students love to hate walking around campus “tripping” students. He also professes his love for Duke Coach K.