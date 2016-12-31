Photo gallery: North Carolina State at Miami | Sat., Dec. 31, 2016

Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown (11) drives to the basket as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State University at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
AL DIAZ
Miami Hurricanes forward Kamari Murphy (21) defends against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown (11) drives to the basket as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) drives to the basket as North Carolina State Wolfpack forward BeeJay Anya (21) defends as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown (11) battles North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Markell Johnson (11) and guard Terry Henderson (3) as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State University at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) keeps an eye on the basket as North Carolina State Wolfpack center Omer Yurtseven (14) and guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) defend as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State University at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) drives to the basket as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes forward Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) crashes into North Carolina State Wolfpack forward BeeJay Anya (21) as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State University at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes guard Davon Reed (5) goes up against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Torin Dorn (2) as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State University at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) and teammates attempt to get the official to call a foul against the Wolfpack as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State University at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell (20) and North Carolina State Wolfpack center Omer Yurtseven (14) battle for possession of the ball as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State University at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga shouts from the bench as the University of Miami opens its ACC season against NC State University at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla.
