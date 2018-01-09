Alabama football fans celebrate championship with huge street party in Tuscaloosa
Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the US National College Championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa on Monday, January 8. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as “The Strip”. In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air as part of the celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama’s campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Twitter/Menardness via Storyful
