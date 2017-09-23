More Videos

Ingram family homeless after their boat sank 1:10

Ingram family homeless after their boat sank

Pause
Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner on Derek Jeter: 'Nobody knows baseball better'. 1:45

Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner on Derek Jeter: 'Nobody knows baseball better'.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the sale of the Marlins 2:03

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the sale of the Marlins

Joe Torre says Derek Jeter 'will roll up his sleeves' with Marlins 3:04

Joe Torre says Derek Jeter 'will roll up his sleeves' with Marlins

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico 1:23

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi talks about returning from concussion 1:42

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi talks about returning from concussion

Adam Gase talks about Jay Ajayi's concussion protocol 1:24

Adam Gase talks about Jay Ajayi's concussion protocol

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico 0:31

Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico

  • Highlights from the Northwestern Bulls 14-7 victory over Booker T. Washington

    Video highlights from the Booker T. Washington versus Northwestern Bulls high school football game on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

Highlights from the Northwestern Bulls 14-7 victory over Booker T. Washington

Video highlights from the Booker T. Washington versus Northwestern Bulls high school football game on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
Aurelio Roman For the Miami Herald
Northwestern-Booker T. highlights

High School Sports

Northwestern-Booker T. highlights

Bulls quarterback Tutu Atwell ran for 120 yards and two scores and Northwestern's secondary led by Florida commitment Divaad Wilson picked off four passes in a 14-7 win. Sept. 22, 2017. Video by Manny Navarro.