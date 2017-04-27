Jim Harbaugh gives Pope Francis Michigan helmet, sneakers during trip to Vatican City

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met Pope Francis in the Vatican City on Wednesday, and presented him with a Michigan helmet and sneakers as a gift.
AP
Thieves rip ATM from gas station

Crime

Thieves rip ATM from gas station

Surveillance video captured thieves ripping an ATM out of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin gas station. The cash machine fell out of the back of their SUV, forcing them to secure their cargo before making a hasty getaway.

U.S. Commander: North Korea's Kim Jong Un not scared to fail

Politics

U.S. Commander: North Korea's Kim Jong Un not scared to fail

US Pacific Forces Commander Admiral Harry Harris Jr., testified before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday about the threat posed by North Korea. Harris said North Korea had conducted about 60 ballistic missile tests in recent years, and it was the only country to have tested nuclear devices in this century.

Four shot in drive-by in Naranja

Crime

Four shot in drive-by in Naranja

Four people were shot in Naranja on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade police had arrested three suspects in the shooting. Four men, between the ages of 34 and 64, were shot and were in stable condition, police said.

Sports Videos