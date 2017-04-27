Jim Harbaugh gives Pope Francis Michigan helmet, sneakers during trip to Vatican City

Police released February 25, 2017, dash-cam video of the arrest of University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The QB was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and fleeing.
Hurricanes coach Al Golden recaps the first day of training camp in Coral Gables and some of his observations, including the growth and improvement of key players. Video by Manny Navarro / Miami Herald Staff
Surveillance video captured thieves ripping an ATM out of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin gas station. The cash machine fell out of the back of their SUV, forcing them to secure their cargo before making a hasty getaway.
US Pacific Forces Commander Admiral Harry Harris Jr., testified before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday about the threat posed by North Korea. Harris said North Korea had conducted about 60 ballistic missile tests in recent years, and it was the only country to have tested nuclear devices in this century.
A Jacksonville, Florida man is accused of stealing his stepfather's puppies, stuffing them into a pillow case and then dropping them into a storm drain. Police arrested 39-year-old Ernest Martin on Saturday, but the incident happened in September of 2016.
Four people were shot in Naranja on Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade police had arrested three suspects in the shooting. Four men, between the ages of 34 and 64, were shot and were in stable condition, police said.