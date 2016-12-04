The college football playoffs are set. Who will win it all among these 4 teams?

Alabama was a no-brainer.
Clemson didn’t require much thought.
But when it came down to choosing the third and fourth teams for the College Football Playoff, the selection committee had a tough choice: Ohio State? Washington? Penn State? Michigan?
In the end, it gave the nod to Ohio State and Washington, leaving Penn State and Michigan on the outside looking in.
“We've been having these debates for years,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said after the Nittany Lions knocked off Wisconsin on Saturday in the Big Ten title game. “There's always going to be challenges with it. There always will be.”
Franklin sounded resigned to the committee’s decision.
“You look at the basketball tournament, how many teams is there, like 65 or something like that?” Franklin said. And 66, 67 and 68 are complaining they should have got in. There's no perfect system.”
At least there was no quibbling with Alabama, which wrapped up a 13-0 season Saturday by dusting Florida in the SEC title game. The Crimson Tide will be bidding for a second straight title and five total under head coach Nick Saban since 2009.
They’ll face Washington in one of the two semifinals on Jan. 9 with Clemson taking on Ohio State in the other on the same day.
Saban, who also won a national title with LSU, will be seeking to win a sixth national championship, which would tie him with legendary Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
"I haven't thought about it. I'm not thinking about it," Saban said.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide are on a 25-win roll.
Clemson (12-1) returns to the playoff one year after giving Alabama a scare in the title game. Washington (12-1) is making its first CFP appearance.
While Penn State (11-2) might have an argument for being left out, Ohio State (11-1) lost only once — albeit to Penn State — and knocked off three teams in the Top 10.
The Buckeyes won the national title two years ago.
