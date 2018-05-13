A former FIU quarterback nudges a former Canes quarterback off an NFL roster

UM and FIU won't officially resume their intracounty rivalry until Sept. 22, but the Panthers scored a small alumni division win in the opposite corner of U.S.
An impressive rookie camp showing by four-year Panthers starting quarterback Alex McGough, Seattle's seventh-round draft pick two weeks ago, prompted the Seahawks to release former Hurricanes quarterback Stephen Morris on Friday.
Since signing with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Morris bounced from practice squads in Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Indianapolis with cameos on the Colts active roster in 2015 and 2016. After the nomad quarterback spent 2017 without an NFL home, Washington signed and waived him this offseason. Seattle signed him April 13 as the third quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson and Austin Davis.
Now, that's McGough.
He and Wilson, a 2012 third-round pick after quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, the Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill and Brandon Weeden went in the first round, are the only quarterbacks drafted by Seattle since the 2010 arrival of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.
Carroll called McGough "probably the surprise" of the first day of rookie minicamp, then delivered this breakdown at the post-rookie minicamp media session:
"He did a lot of good things. He can throw all the passes. He's got a big arm. He moves really well. We've seen him move a ton in college. I was really anxious to see him in the pocket more because he was so in and out with all the pressure he had to deal with (at FIU). I thought he was very positive. So, we're very excited. I don't see any restrictions in the type of things we can do looking at these first few days. He took a lot of reps.
"I talked to him quite a bit about the fact that he's not been in a huddle, he's not been under center much in his career. There's a transition there. Just about the verbiage, transferring his brain from the huddle to the line of scrimmage is different than when the coach is calling it from the sidelines, everybody sees what the call is. and they just go out and execute the play. He did very well. It doesn't look like it's going to be any problem. But he's got some ground to make up."
