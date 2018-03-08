This junior high jumper will be competing Friday for a National Championship

FIU junior high jumper Clarissa Cutliff will compete Friday for a National Championship at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
Cutliff will begin the high jump competition at 7 p.m. at the Rhonda and Frosty Gilliam Jr. ’80 Indoor Track Stadium. Cutliff comes into the championships seeded 13th.
Cutliff, who is competing in the indoor championships for the second consecutive year and earned second-team All-America honors at the 2017 NCAA Championships, is coming off her second consecutive Conference USA indoor high jump title, finding the top of the podium after a jump of 1.84m.
It was her top mark of the season and the best in Conference USA this year. In addition, her performance was tied for the 11th-best height in NCAA Division I this year at the conclusion of the C-USA Championships. She is now tied for 15th.
Basketball
FIU’s Brian Beard Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, nearly rallying the No. 8-seed Panthers to a win, but No. 9-seed Southern Miss held off a furious Panther second-half rally to hold on for a 69-68 win in the first round of the Conference USA Basketball Championships on Wednesday.
The Panthers finished their 2017-18 campaign 14-18 overall, winning three of their last five games.
Baseball
▪ FIU: The Panthers will be playing a tough stretch of five games in four days starting Friday.
The five-game trek begins in Port Charlotte on Friday at the Snowbird Baseball Classic, where FIU will play three games in two days. On Friday, the Panthers take on St. Joseph’s at 4 p.m. from North Charlotte Regional Park, Field No. 10.
The next day, FIU plays a doubleheader against two different teams. The Panthers start Saturday against Western Michigan at 1:30 p.m. from North Charlotte Regional Park, Field No. 10. The nightcap has FIU playing George Mason at 5 p.m. from the same field as the first game.
The Panthers and Patriots move their three-game series to FIU’s ballpark on Sunday with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
The series finale between FIU and George Mason is a Monday matinee from the FIU ballpark. First pitch is at 1 p.m.
▪ UM: The Hurricanes will play a three-game series against Notre Dame, starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. opener at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
The series will continue Saturday with a 7 p.m. game, and it will conclude with Sunday’s 1 p.m. start.
Diving
FIU diving standout Rebecca Quesnel has qualified for NCAA Championships in platform diving with a second-place finish at the NCAA Zone B Qualifying Meet in Knoxville, Tennessee.
