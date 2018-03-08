FIU infielder Eddie Silva seen here in 2015.
FIU infielder Eddie Silva seen here in 2015. AL DIAZ MIAMI HERALD STAFF
FIU Panthers beat Miami Hurricanes 5-3 in baseball

From Miami Herald Staff Reports

March 08, 2018 12:33 PM

Eddie Silva went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer, and Jose Garcia added a solo blast as host FIU once again defeated cross-town rival Miami 5-3 on Wednesday night.

FIU (6-6) has won four of five games against Miami (5-7) since the series was renewed last year.

Miami started six freshmen on Wednesday.

The Panthers led 3-0 early after the home runs by Silva (second inning) and Garcia (third). Miami battled back to tie the score, getting back-to-back RBI doubles by Isaac Quinones and Willy Escala and a wild pitch.

But FIU took a 4-3 lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by junior outfielder Diandre Amion and added a run in the eighth.

