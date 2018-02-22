The FIU Panthers host a three-day softball tournament starting Friday afternoon

The FIU Panthers return to the field for their third consecutive weekend tournament as they host the FIU Softball Classic at Felsberg Field at the FIU Softball Complex on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Panthers welcome Boston College, Central Connecticut, Michigan State and Siena for the three-day event.
FIU (5-6) will take on Central Connecticut at 3:45 p.m., and Boston College at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Panthers face off against Boston College at 3:45 p.m. and Michigan State 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and finish on Sunday with games against Siena at 12:15 p.m. and Michigan State and 2:30 p.m.
Siena and Central Connecticut will make their season debuts this weekend. Boston College and Michigan State are each 3-6 heading into the weekend’s play.
Offensively, the Panthers are led by a pair of junior outfielders. Jackie Schoff is off to a scorching start for FIU, hitting safely in 10 of 11 games (14 for 36, .389). Tatyana Forbes has already recorded multiple hits in the same game three times this season. Forbes is 10 for 26 with a .385 batting average.
Sophomore pitcher Shannon Saile leads the NCAA with 73 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched. She is currently 4-2 with a 1.47 ERA while opponents are hitting just .142 against her.
Tickets are on a per-day basis, and are available at the ticket table on-site and at FIUSports.com. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for youth. Fans should be aware of FIU's clear bag policy. More information can be found at FIUSports.com.
