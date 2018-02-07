Quarterback James Morgan will officially join the FIU program after graduating from Bowling Green in May.
FIU Panthers recruiting class secured with 22 commitments. Here’s a look at the players

By Walter Villa

Special to the Miami Herald

February 07, 2018 11:08 AM

FIU coach Butch Davis is like the guy wraps up his Christmas shopping by Thanksgiving.

The Panthers secured 21 recruits in December’s early signing period but added none on Wednesday.

Quarterback James Morgan will officially join the FIU program after graduating from Bowling Green in May, but Davis will keep his final three scholarships in his back pocket, just in case a player he covets becomes available, perhaps as a transfer.

In the meantime, here’s a quick look at FIU’s 22 commitments in this Class of 2018:

▪ Position best fortified: FIU signed two junior-college defensive tackles who are all but guaranteed to contribute right away: Tayland Humphrey and Teair Tart-Spencer. Both are four-star players — FIU’s highest-ranked recruits in this class.

▪ Strength of the class: Its balance — FIU addressed virtually every position.

▪ Immediate impact: Morgan, who is set to earn a Bachelor’s degree in pre-law in just three years, is certainly smart enough to quickly learn the offense. He has college experience as a starter and a strong shot at winning the QB job by opening night.

FIU Panthers head coach Butch Davis speaks to the media after the FIU Panthers lose to Temple Owls 28-3 at the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday, December 21, 2017. Al DiazMiami Herald

▪ Redshirt candidates: Freshman QB Caleb Lynum might be best served to sit out a year to learn the offense. In addition, all three offensive linemen are redshirt candidates due to the intricacies of the position.

▪ Best offensive playmaker: Shaun Peterson, a 6-3, 215-pound running back from Nova is a candidate — he punishes tacklers. Wide receiver Zahir Turner, a game-breaker from Booker T. Washington, qualifies. But the choice is H-back Ivan Thomas, a potential mismatch against linebackers or defensive backs because of his speed and size.

▪ Best defensive playmaker: Jamal Anderson, a cornerback with great size at 6-2, was a key part of a supremely talented South Dade secondary. Middle linebacker Donovan Georges has a chance to immediately replace graduated starter Anthony Wint. Joshua Sanders, at 6-5, 225, is a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker. But the choice is outside linebacker Rocky Jacques-Louis, a sack-master since his high school days.

FIU RECRUITS

Pos: Player, height, weight, school

QB: Caleb Lynum, 6-2, 195, East Ridge

QB: James Morgan, 6-5, 225, Bowling Green transfer (unsigned)

RB: Shaun Peterson, 6-3, 215, Nova

RB: Demarcus Townsend, 5-10, 215, Naples Palmetto Ridge

WR: Maurquel Dillard, 6-0, 185, Stranahan

WR: Jordan Underwood, 6-0, 180, Apopka

WR: Zahir Turner, 5-11, 160, Booker T. Washington

TE: Sterling Palmer, 6-6, 235, Richmond (Virginia)

TE: David O’Meara, 6-5, 245, Tallahassee Chiles

H-back: Ivan Thomas, 6-3, 225, Miami Palmetto

OT: D’Antne Demery, 6-5, 320, Brunswick

OT: Lyndnell Hudson Jr., 6-6, 300, Brooksville Central

OG: John Bolding, 6-3, 315, Spring (Texas)

DT: Tayland Humphrey, 6-6, 350, Hutchinson CC (Kansas)

DT: Teair Tart-Spencer, 6-4, 295, East Mississippi CC.

DT: Kameron Burns, 6-4, 270, Crawfordville Wakulla

DE/OLB: Joshua Sanders, 6-5, 225, Waxahachie (Texas)

OLB: Rocky Jacques-Louis, 6-2, 220, Fort Myers Dunbar

MLB: Donovan Georges, 6-1, 240, Champagnat

DB: Jamal Anderson, 6-2, 180, South Dade

DB: Shamar Munroe, 6-1, 190, Miami Palmetto

DB: Jesson Walker, 6-1, 170, Rockledge

The FIU Panthers lost 28-3 to the Temple Owls in the Gasparilla Bowl

