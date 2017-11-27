Photo gallery: South Carolina at FIU | Mon., Nov. 27, 2017

South Carolina Gamecocks Frank Martin screams at his players in the first period as they play the FIU Panthers at FIU in Miami, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
South Carolina Gamecocks Frank Martin screams at his players in the first period as they play the FIU Panthers at FIU in Miami, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
FIU Panthers Trejon Jacob (3) leaps over South Carolina Gamecocks Khadim Gueye (12) in the second period at FIU in Miami, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
South Carolina Gamecocks Chis Silva (30) tries to force hiself to the basket in the first period as they play the FIU Panthers at FIU in Miami, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
FIU Panthers Eric Lockett (5) tries to grab the ball from South Carolina Gamecocks Maik Kostar (21) in the second period at FIU in Miami, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
FIU Panthers Cordell Veira (2) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks Chris Silva (30) and Hassani Gravett (2) in the second period at FIU in Miami, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
FIU Panthers Jay Harvey grabs a rebound in the first quarter as hey play the South Carolina Gamecocks at FIU in Miami, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
FIU Panthers Trejon Jacob (3) drives past South Carolina Gamecocks Frank Booker (5) in the second period at FIU in Miami, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com