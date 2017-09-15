Patino shows a scoring touch for FIU soccer. UM’s Rodriguez to return as a pro.

FIU’s Santiago Patino, a junior forward from Orlando, is off to a dominant start for the men’s soccer team.
In five games, he has 11 points — five goals and one assist. And in two weeks of the relatively young season, Patino has already been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week twice.
He has helped FIU get off to a 3-0-2 start, including a 3-0 win at Ohio State. Patino scored against the Buckeyes and was named MVP of the Wolstein Classic that also included FIU’s 1-1 tie against James Madison.
And yes, Patino scored in that game as well.
Patino, a 6-0, 180-pounder, had two goals and one assist as a freshman and improved to eight goals and one assist last season, when he was first-team All-Conference USA. This year, he was the league’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and he is living up to that hype.
THIS AND THAT
▪ Miami Hurricanes setter Haley Templeton was named the Co-ACC Volleyball Player of the Week. A redshirt junior from Georgia, Templeton has led Miami to a 6-0 start. It’s the program’s best start since 2011, and Templeton, who missed last season because of an injury, tied her career high with 56 assists in a win over Florida Atlantic. She also won MVP honors in the Sunshine State Classic.
▪ Former Miami Hurricanes guard Angel Rodriguez will be back in town for an Oct. 8 basketball exhibition game against host St. Thomas University at 2 p.m. Rodriguez now plays for Maccabi Haifa.
Proceeds from the game will go to “Haifa Hoops for Kids,” which has hosted more than 30,000 special needs and underprivileged children at Haifa games in Israel.
▪ Sofia Del Stabile, a freshman from Italy, made her first career goal extra special. It was an overtime golden score to lead NSU women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Palm Beach Atlantic. NSU is 4-0 and ranked 13th nationally in NCAA Division II. The Sharks have trailed just once this season and are unbeaten in 18 consecutive home matches.
▪ The St. Thomas men’s soccer team, which won the Sun Conference title last year before losing in the first round of the NAIA playoffs, is off to a 2-1 start. The Bobcats have 19 players, and they hail from 17 different countries.
▪ Hurricanes junior Dewi Weber, a Netherlands native, has been named second-team preseason All-American by Golfweek. Last season, she finished 14th in the ACC and 24th in the NCAA finals.
