FIU football team remains in Alabama, cancels game in Indiana

Sweet home or not, FIU’s athletic department remains stuck in Alabama.
With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, FIU decided to pick up and move its athletes and athletic operations to Alabama at the invitation of the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
When the Panthers will return to Miami is unknown.
One thing is for certain, however: The FIU football team is not going north to play this weekend.
According to Indiana, FIU canceled Saturday’s game with the Hoosiers citing the effects of Irma on South Florida and the many problems the storm has wrought.
Indiana says it is looking for a new opponent to play during its off week on Oct. 7 — the Panthers are playing host to Middle Tennessee State that weekend.
On Monday, UCF called off its game with Georgia Tech as its Orlando campus and football stadium is serving as a hurricane relief staging area.
Georgia Tech, it should be noted, has its off week on Oct. 7.
Irma has also impacted this weekend’s scheduled prime-time tilt between Miami and Florida State in Tallahassee. Miami and FSU shared the same off week so the game was simply moved to Oct. 7.
This weekend’s Florida-Tennessee game is scheduled to be played in Gainesville but it could be moved or postponed as well.
The FAU football team decided to play its game at Wisconsin last week and remain there, unable to get back to South Florida.
Indiana cited “the considerable logistical hurdles to overcome in traveling to Bloomington” in being part of the decision to call the game off. Added IU: The two programs plan to schedule a game at Memorial Stadium at some point in the future.
FROM ALABAMA: How FIU made Birmingham its new home
“Indiana supports FIU's decision to cancel Saturday's football game in Bloomington in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, which devastated South Florida over the weekend,” IU athletic director Fred Glass wrote in a statement released by the Indianapolis Star.
That's a wrap on the first win of 2017! Took a lot to get it. Thanks to @UAB_Athletics for helping us this week. pic.twitter.com/b3TodhVpHo— FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) September 9, 2017
FIU relocated its athletic department and student athletes to Birmingham as Irma approached.
The football team beat Alcorn State at Legion Field in Birmingham on Friday night for tits first win of the season.
FIU’s student-athletes are being housed and hosted by UAB.
