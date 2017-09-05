FIU to reschedule home opener because of Irma

FIU’s 2017 home opener, which had been scheduled for Saturday against Alcorn State, will not be played this weekend.
“We are monitoring the situation and looking at all options,” FIU athletic director Pete Garcia said.
FIU lost its season opener last week at Central Florida, 61-17. The Panthers’ next game is at 3:30 p.m. September 16 at Indiana.
The open dates for FIU (Oct. 21) and Alcorn State (Oct. 28) do not coincide. It is possible the teams could play on Dec. 2, after their regular season schedules are done.
AP Top 25 Poll
Florida State slipped all the way from No. 3 to the No. 10 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury.
The Crimson Tide is No. 1 again, securing 60 of 61 first-place votes in the first Top 25 of the regular season. Ohio State remained No. 2 in the media poll and received the other first-place vote. Defending champion Clemson moved up to No. 3, Penn State is No. 4 and Oklahoma moved up to No. 5.
Southern California slipped two spots to No. 6 after playing a tighter-than-expected game against Western Michigan. Washington is No. 7 and Michigan moved up 11 spots to No. 8 after it beat Florida. The Gators dropped five spots to No. 22.
Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll and lost an opening-week showdown with Alabama, 24-7. Francois went down with a knee injury late in the game.
The Seminoles must now turn to freshman quarterback James Blackman to start this week against Louisiana-Monroe. Many AP voters said they would not have dropped FSU as far on their ballots had Francois not been injured. ESPN’s Rece Davis said he would have had the Seminoles no lower than No. 3 without the injury to Francois.
“I have them at a shaky seven now, solely because their defense is filthy,” Davis said.
Jason Galloway of the Wisconsin State Journal dropped Florida State four spots to seventh on his ballot this week and said the Francois injury was not a factor.
“I’ll allow FSU’s play on the field to drop them rather than simply assuming they’ll be worse without [Francois],” he said.
Elsewhere
▪ Central Florida: UCF has moved its home football game against Memphis up a day to Friday night as a precaution to avoid any potential disruption by Hurricane Irma. The American Athletic Conference opener for both teams was originally scheduled for Saturday night.
▪ Texas A&M: Regent Tony Buzbee called for coach Kevin Sumlin to be replaced after the Aggies squandered a 34-point third-quarter lead in a loss to UCLA.
▪ Maryland: Starting quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome is sidelined for the season after tearing his right ACL in the Terrapins’ upset of Texas. True freshman Hasim Hill will take over.
▪ UConn: The university and coach Randy Edsall are appealing a ruling by the state’s ethics office that the school violated Connecticut’s ban on nepotism by hiring Edsall’s son, Corey, as an assistant coach.
▪ Notre Dame: The NCAA has denied the Fighting Irish’s final appeal to allow Navy transfer Alohi Gilman to play this season. He’ll be eligible to play in 2018.
Late Monday
▪ No. 25 Tennessee 42, Georgia Tech 41: John Kelly scored the tying touchdown in regulation on an 11-yard run with 1:29 remaining, and then added two more TD runs in overtime as the Volunteers rallied from a pair of 14-point deficits in the second half and stopped a 2-point conversion in the second overtime to stun the Yellow Jackets, despite giving up five rushing touchdowns to TaQuon Marshall and getting thoroughly dominated statistically late Monday night.
